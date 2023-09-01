

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's economy contracted more than initially estimated in the second quarter after recovering in the previous quarter, the latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product decreased 0.7 percent sequentially in the second quarter, reversing a revised 0.4 percent rise in the second quarter. In the initial estimate, the rate of decline for the June quarter was 0.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, GDP fell 1.1 percent in the June quarter, reversing a 1.9 percent rise in the March quarter. The latest rate of decline was revised from a 0.3 percent drop seen in the flash report published on July 28.



The downward trend in the second quarter was mainly due to the declining economic performance of trade and industry.



'Nevertheless, Austria's economy is 3.2 percent above the Corona pre-crisis level', Tobias Thomas, Statistics Austria Director General, said.



The expenditure-side breakdown showed that the final spending of private households declined 1.4 percent from a quarter ago, and gross fixed capital formation slid by 2.1 percent.



Meanwhile, government spending rose 1.9 percent over the quarter. Both exports and imports grew by 3.7 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



