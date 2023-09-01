

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) on Friday announced field service actions to replace the rearview camera and update software of its certain vehicle models at an estimated cost of about $270 million.



In a filing before the Securities and Exchange Commission, the automaker noted that the list of vehicle models come under the plan include 2020-2023 Explorer and Aviator, 2020-2022 Corsair, 2018-2021 Navigator, 2021 Bronco, and 2022-2023 Transit vans.



