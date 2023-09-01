Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Uranangebot deutlich niedriger als die Nachfrage! Hier lauert eine weitere MEGA-Gewinn-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ARTP | ISIN: US98850P1093 | Ticker-Symbol: 0YU
Tradegate
01.09.23
09:36 Uhr
49,950 Euro
+0,430
+0,87 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,65049,79016:30
49,65049,77016:30
ACCESSWIRE
01.09.2023 | 16:02
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum China "Angel Restaurant" Concept Champions Inclusivity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / As the largest restaurant company in China, Yum China is committed to upholding 'People First' as one of the Company's core values and places a high priority on fulfilling the needs of the key stakeholders in the ecosystem. In this spirit, employing over 400,000 people across China, Yum China has a mission to cultivate a barrier-free, friendly, and inclusive workplace for everyone. As part of this commitment, in 2022 Yum China successfully met its target of allocating over 1.5% of its full-time positions to people with disabilities, supported by a number of programs designed to offer career opportunities and a platform for societal integration for all.

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2022, Yum China's "Angel Restaurants" initiative is one of the company's most ambitions programs. It was launched with the primary goal of supporting employees with disabilities in mastering new professional skills. In 2022, Yum China furthered its commitment to this initiative by enhancing its "Angel Restaurant" facilities to better accommodate the unique needs of employees with disabilities. Restaurants were equipped with upgraded visual devices to facilitate communication, and customized visual learning materials were installed to optimize the work environment.

Over the past decade, Yum China has established 30 Angel Restaurants across 27 cities, providing employment support to over 2,000 individuals with disabilities.

To learn more about Yum China's ESG efforts, visit: http://www.yumchina.com/respIndex

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum China on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum China
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-china
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum China

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779420/yum-china-angel-restaurant-concept-champions-inclusivity

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.