NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / As the largest restaurant company in China, Yum China is committed to upholding 'People First' as one of the Company's core values and places a high priority on fulfilling the needs of the key stakeholders in the ecosystem. In this spirit, employing over 400,000 people across China, Yum China has a mission to cultivate a barrier-free, friendly, and inclusive workplace for everyone. As part of this commitment, in 2022 Yum China successfully met its target of allocating over 1.5% of its full-time positions to people with disabilities, supported by a number of programs designed to offer career opportunities and a platform for societal integration for all.

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2022, Yum China's "Angel Restaurants" initiative is one of the company's most ambitions programs. It was launched with the primary goal of supporting employees with disabilities in mastering new professional skills. In 2022, Yum China furthered its commitment to this initiative by enhancing its "Angel Restaurant" facilities to better accommodate the unique needs of employees with disabilities. Restaurants were equipped with upgraded visual devices to facilitate communication, and customized visual learning materials were installed to optimize the work environment.

Over the past decade, Yum China has established 30 Angel Restaurants across 27 cities, providing employment support to over 2,000 individuals with disabilities.

To learn more about Yum China's ESG efforts, visit: http://www.yumchina.com/respIndex

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum China on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum China

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-china

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum China

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/779420/yum-china-angel-restaurant-concept-champions-inclusivity