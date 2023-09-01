Anzeige
Freitag, 01.09.2023
Uranangebot deutlich niedriger als die Nachfrage! Hier lauert eine weitere MEGA-Gewinn-Chance!
Dow Jones News
01.09.2023 | 16:13
177 Leser
(1)

Giddy Smart Wallet Launches Multichain Support Beginning With Ethereum

DJ Giddy Smart Wallet Launches Multichain Support Beginning With Ethereum 

Giddy 
Giddy Smart Wallet Launches Multichain Support Beginning With Ethereum 
01-Sep-2023 / 15:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Giddy Smart Wallet Launches Multichain Support Beginning With Ethereum 
 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY GIDDY 
 
Salt Lake City, Utah | August 31, 2023 04:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
 Giddy, the innovative self-custody crypto smart wallet that provides easy retail access to DeFi earning opportunities, 
is excited to announce it is expanding its advanced private key technology with immediate support for Ethereum Mainnet. 
This marks the second chain supported by Giddy following its initial launch on the Polygon network, and will soon be 
followed by other EVM-compatible networks such as Arbitrum, Base, Binance Smart Chain, and more. And, this announcement 
officially kicks off the start of development for native Bitcoin support in the wallet. 
Ethereum Mainnet support includes in-app fiat-to-crypto purchases, token swaps, sends, and shopping direct with 
thousands of the most recognized brands spanning more than 150 countries, and is available immediately. This is a 
significant milestone for Giddy as it enhances the wallet's functionality and accessibility across different blockchain 
networks, creating a seamless user experience regardless of network. 
The key feature of the Giddy wallet is its advanced private key technology which does not require the user to write 
down or store a seed phrase. Instead, Giddy's private key solution splits the private key into multiple parts that are 
owned and managed by the user, including a user-created password, a hardware device such as their phone, and a social 
login like Gmail or Apple ID. Any one part is useless on its own, significantly reducing any risk of compromise. 
Furthermore, if one part is lost, the user can still recover their funds. If desired, the user can still export their 
private key. 
"Giddy's private key management solution is a game changer among crypto wallets. It simplifies the user experience 
while enhancing security. By eliminating the need for a seed phrase and breaking down the private key into multiple 
factors owned by the user, we are empowering users to have more control and security over their funds," said Eric 
Parker, CEO and Co-Founder of Giddy. 
As the world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance continues to evolve, Giddy is committed to providing secure, 
user-friendly, and cutting-edge solutions for its users. This expansion to Ethereum Mainnet and other EVM-compatible 
chains in the wallet is a major step towards achieving that goal. 
 
About Giddy 
Giddy is on a mission to make decentralized finance accessible to all. With Giddy you can buy, trade, send, earn, and 
shop with crypto - all from one safe and easy-to-use mobile app. Founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Eric and Ethan 
Parker, Giddy's self-custody yet recoverable smart wallet means you're always in control of your money. 
Learn more: https://giddy.co/ 
 
Contact Details 
 Travis Tidball 
 travis@giddy.co 
 
Company Website 
 https://giddy.co/ 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1717465 01-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=bbf222189006bdca563faf36c4c97b5e

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1717465&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2023 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.