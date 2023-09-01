Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Uranangebot deutlich niedriger als die Nachfrage! Hier lauert eine weitere MEGA-Gewinn-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.09.2023 | 16:50
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UltraPro Technology: Ultrapro Blockchain Unveils Ultrapro Coin: Revolutionizing the Future of Finance

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / Ultrapro Blockchain introduces Ultrapro (UPRO), a groundbreaking native coin combining advanced technology and a user-centric approach for secure digital transactions. It demonstrates innovation and the potential to revolutionize online transactions.

Ultrapro Blockchain & Its Key Advantages:

Ultrapro Blockchain, a leading innovator in blockchain technology, focuses on efficiency, security, and accessibility, delivering societal benefits while propelling the blockchain sector and paving the way for decentralized possibilities.

Instantaneous Transactions: UPRO uses advanced blockchain architecture for instant transaction confirmations, making it suitable for everyday transactions and high-frequency trading.

Uncompromising Security: UPRO prioritizes security in cryptocurrency, using advanced cryptographic methods for swift transactions and robust features to protect users' assets from potential threats.

Decentralized governance: It empowers UPRO holders to propose and vote on protocol enhancements, fostering community and ownership among stakeholders and determining the platform's future.

Empowering Features of the Ultrapro Ecosystem:

Ultrapro Wallet: It is a secure, user-friendly decentralized app for storing, managing, and interacting with various cryptocurrencies and decentralized applications, offering a secure and user-friendly experience. Here are some key features of Ultrapro Wallet:

Multi-Currency Support: Ultrapro Wallet supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies including UPRO, allowing users to store and manage different assets in one place.

Security: The wallet is built with a strong emphasis on security. Additionally, users can enable biometric authentication for an extra layer of protection.

Stake UPRO: To earn passive revenue, users can stake their UPRO in any of Ultrapro Wallet's different plans.

DApp Browser: The built-in dApp browser lets users interact with decentralized applications.

Swap: It offers a convenient built-in swapping feature, allowing users to seamlessly exchange one cryptocurrency for another directly within the wallet interface.

QR Payments: Ultrapro Wallet facilitates QR code payments using UPRO, streamlining transactions. This feature simplifies the payment process, making it convenient for both merchants and individuals.

Shopping & Other Utilities: Ultrapro Wallet offers shopping on 120+ online brands, Mobile recharge, Ticket and Hotel Bookings utilizing UPRO via utility.ultrapro.live.

Connect:

Website: https://ultrapro.info/

Telegram: https://t.me/ultrapro_announcement

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ultraproupdates

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ultraproupdates/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ultraproupdates/

Medium: https://medium.com/@ultraproblockchain

Ultrapro Wallet: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=corvuswallet.io

Media Contact

Organization: UltraPro Technology
Contact Person: Nagarajan Narayansamy
Website: https://ultrapro.info
Email: nagarajan@ultrapro.info
City: London
Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: UltraPro Technology

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779484/ultrapro-blockchain-unveils-ultrapro-upro-coin-revolutionizing-the-future-of-finance

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.