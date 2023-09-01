Anzeige
Freitag, 01.09.2023
WKN: 923656 | ISIN: US6802771005 | Ticker-Symbol: OSB
Frankfurt
01.09.23
08:01 Uhr
13,200 Euro
+0,200
+1,54 %
01.09.2023
Old Second Bancorp Inc.: Anfenson Joins Old Second

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / Old Second National Bank welcomes the addition of Carl Anfenson as a Senior Vice President in our middle market Commercial Banking group. Having a career of over 30 years as a middle-market relationship banker, Carl has led banking teams serving and advising privately-owned businesses in and around Chicagoland most recently with MB Financial Bank and Huntington Bank.

Actively involved in business and community organizations, Carl currently serves on the board of The High School District 214 Education Foundation in Chicago's northwest suburbs, and on the board of The Greater Chicago Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (GCAMP), which works with manufacturers and educators to address workforce challenges.

"We are genuinely excited to add Carl to the team," said Alan Kohn, Sr. Managing Director and head of Commercial Banking, "and to continue to build upon our existing group of talented bankers and expanding commercial capabilities."

Old Second Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank, which celebrated 150 years of operation in 2021. Old Second's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "OSBC." More information about Old Second is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website www.oldsecond.com.

Contact: Brad Adams, 630-906-5484

SOURCE: Old Second Bancorp Inc.

https://www.accesswire.com/779200/anfenson-joins-old-second

