Freitag, 01.09.2023
PR Newswire
01.09.2023 | 17:30
84 Leser
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 31 August 2023:

- 68,471,626 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 38,696,807 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 25,234,589 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 16,786,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 4,217,592 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,547,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 1,254,028 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,393,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 31 August 2023 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue
(excluding treasury)

NAV applied

Voting Rights

UK Equity Shares

68,471,626

179.43p

122,858,638

Global Equity Income Shares

25,234,589

279.14p

70,439,831

Balanced Risk Allocation Shares

4,217,592

151.32p

6,382,060

Managed Liquidity Shares

1,254,028

109.95p

1,378,803

Total

201,059,332

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
1 September 2023

Contact:

Naomi Rogers/James Poole

Senior Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

020 7543 3559


