Invesco Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01
Invesco Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Voting Rights and Share Capital
The following shares were in issue at close of business on 31 August 2023:
- 68,471,626 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 38,696,807 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;
- 25,234,589 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 16,786,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;
- 4,217,592 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,547,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and
- 1,254,028 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,393,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.
The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:
V = A / B
Where
V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;
A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and
B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).
The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.
Applying the NAV per share as at 31 August 2023 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:
Shares in issue
NAV applied
Voting Rights
UK Equity Shares
68,471,626
179.43p
122,858,638
Global Equity Income Shares
25,234,589
279.14p
70,439,831
Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
4,217,592
151.32p
6,382,060
Managed Liquidity Shares
1,254,028
109.95p
1,378,803
Total
201,059,332
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
1 September 2023
Contact:
Naomi Rogers/James Poole
Senior Company Secretary
Invesco Asset Management Limited
020 7543 3559