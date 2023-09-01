Invesco Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 31 August 2023:

- 68,471,626 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 38,696,807 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 25,234,589 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 16,786,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 4,217,592 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,547,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 1,254,028 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,393,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 31 August 2023 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 68,471,626 179.43p 122,858,638 Global Equity Income Shares 25,234,589 279.14p 70,439,831 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 4,217,592 151.32p 6,382,060 Managed Liquidity Shares 1,254,028 109.95p 1,378,803 Total 201,059,332

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

1 September 2023

Contact:

Naomi Rogers/James Poole

Senior Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

020 7543 3559