Freitag, 01.09.2023
Uranangebot deutlich niedriger als die Nachfrage! Hier lauert eine weitere MEGA-Gewinn-Chance!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
01.09.23
09:36 Uhr
6,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5006,65019:25
6,5506,60018:56
PR Newswire
01.09.2023 | 17:54
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

1 September 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 562.227p. The highest price paid per share was 565.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 558.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 494,752,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 812,303,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1224

558.40

08:22:14

1830

558.40

08:22:14

1422

559.00

08:25:42

1744

558.80

08:30:22

1342

558.80

08:30:22

100

558.80

08:30:22

510

559.20

08:33:40

996

559.20

08:33:40

1324

559.20

08:35:30

894

559.20

08:35:30

357

559.20

08:35:30

1383

560.20

08:41:01

1298

560.40

08:42:41

1303

561.00

08:45:57

1429

561.00

08:49:22

1509

562.40

09:03:30

1465

562.60

09:06:42

1437

562.60

09:07:07

1327

562.60

09:16:09

439

562.60

09:16:09

939

562.60

09:16:09

1355

562.40

09:19:43

1500

563.20

09:23:18

1440

563.40

09:30:46

1484

563.40

09:39:16

16

563.40

09:39:16

1515

563.40

09:41:16

1295

562.60

09:42:44

1318

562.40

09:48:44

1372

562.40

09:55:31

891

562.80

10:05:46

330

562.80

10:05:46

668

562.60

10:06:06

652

562.60

10:06:06

1726

563.20

10:22:39

753

563.20

10:22:39

68

563.20

10:22:39

1670

563.20

10:22:39

700

563.20

10:22:39

16

563.20

10:22:39

48

563.20

10:22:39

1502

563.60

10:34:57

419

563.60

10:34:57

978

563.60

10:34:57

1247

563.20

10:44:36

60

563.20

10:44:36

589

563.20

10:44:36

589

563.20

10:44:36

1401

563.00

10:48:25

1269

563.40

10:55:23

1424

563.60

11:08:52

1271

564.80

11:17:03

1298

564.80

11:17:03

574

564.40

11:18:05

786

564.40

11:18:05

1476

564.20

11:18:34

1439

565.20

11:45:06

2130

565.20

11:45:06

90

565.40

11:45:06

589

565.40

11:45:06

280

565.40

11:45:06

389

565.40

11:45:06

1224

565.20

11:46:11

368

564.60

11:55:35

1100

564.60

11:55:35

830

564.60

11:59:29

590

564.60

11:59:29

350

564.20

12:06:15

1126

564.20

12:06:15

1131

564.40

12:23:03

283

564.40

12:23:03

550

564.60

12:27:38

313

564.60

12:27:38

267

564.40

12:27:38

1069

564.40

12:30:58

1309

564.20

12:33:03

999

564.00

12:33:04

101

564.00

12:33:04

170

564.00

12:33:04

673

564.20

12:51:03

639

564.20

12:51:03

213

564.20

12:51:03

589

564.20

12:51:03

700

564.20

12:51:03

576

563.80

12:55:50

822

563.80

12:55:50

1301

564.00

13:00:08

1430

563.40

13:10:13

1378

563.00

13:12:30

98

563.00

13:12:30

1100

562.00

13:21:50

196

562.00

13:21:50

141

562.00

13:21:50

1127

563.20

13:30:02

107

563.20

13:30:02

1353

565.00

13:30:57

284

564.80

13:31:15

957

564.80

13:31:15

1371

564.60

13:32:17

1232

564.20

13:37:13

1364

564.20

13:37:13

1030

563.40

13:43:52

398

563.40

13:43:52

1100

562.80

13:46:09

120

562.80

13:46:09

56

562.80

13:46:09

1496

562.80

13:51:52

1239

563.20

13:57:00

239

563.80

14:01:30

1100

563.80

14:01:30

667

563.60

14:02:57

784

563.60

14:02:57

1313

563.20

14:05:18

1155

564.00

14:13:03

85

564.00

14:13:03

171

563.80

14:14:33

1100

563.80

14:14:33

1512

563.20

14:18:33

1320

562.80

14:23:14

1374

562.60

14:31:15

870

562.60

14:31:15

1365

562.60

14:31:26

1311

562.40

14:31:45

132

562.40

14:31:45

554

562.40

14:31:45

750

562.40

14:31:45

733

562.20

14:34:53

534

562.20

14:34:53

589

561.80

14:35:12

183

561.80

14:35:12

1355

561.40

14:35:45

412

561.00

14:38:27

1100

561.00

14:38:27

1333

560.60

14:39:55

789

560.20

14:41:54

496

560.20

14:41:54

1518

561.20

14:45:06

1222

561.20

14:45:06

467

560.60

14:47:16

815

560.60

14:47:16

1408

560.80

14:49:10

183

561.00

14:52:54

1390

561.00

14:53:55

316

560.80

14:54:10

1192

560.80

14:54:10

886

561.80

14:57:54

96

561.80

14:57:54

270

561.80

14:57:54

1359

561.80

15:00:04

1285

561.40

15:00:06

1508

561.40

15:03:05

652

561.40

15:03:05

200

561.40

15:03:05

600

561.40

15:03:05

304

561.40

15:09:38

1038

561.40

15:09:38

821

562.00

15:11:11

457

562.00

15:11:11

343

562.60

15:13:29

589

562.60

15:13:29

490

562.60

15:13:29

150

562.60

15:13:29

1297

562.40

15:14:43

978

562.40

15:14:43

459

562.40

15:14:43

1387

561.60

15:17:34

1553

562.40

15:24:13

1559

562.40

15:24:13

750

562.40

15:24:13

543

562.40

15:24:13

246

562.40

15:29:01

762

562.40

15:29:01

293

562.40

15:29:01

562

562.60

15:30:14

705

562.60

15:30:14

537

562.00

15:31:41

824

562.00

15:31:41

858

561.60

15:34:23

375

561.60

15:34:23

501

561.80

15:37:31

744

561.80

15:37:31

163

561.80

15:39:55

1100

561.80

15:39:55

589

562.20

15:45:23

589

562.20

15:45:23

415

562.20

15:46:06

1100

562.20

15:46:06

320

562.00

15:46:09

1079

562.00

15:46:09

320

561.40

15:47:32

833

561.40

15:47:32

64

561.40

15:47:32

1466

561.20

15:51:33

1511

560.80

15:54:01

1407

560.00

15:55:41

1098

560.60

16:00:45

328

560.60

16:00:45

1382

560.40

16:01:14

1143

560.00

16:02:08

338

560.00

16:02:50

550

560.20

16:04:38

1022

560.00

16:05:02

22

560.00

16:05:02

495

560.00

16:05:18

1246

559.60

16:08:46

66

559.60

16:08:46

109

559.60

16:09:20

997

559.60

16:09:20

125

559.60

16:09:20

1360

559.00

16:11:17

91

559.00

16:11:17

1299

559.00

16:14:33

216

559.80

16:17:37

1384

559.80

16:17:37

70

559.80

16:17:37

500

559.80

16:17:37

760

559.80

16:17:37

1353

559.60

16:20:00

1234

559.20

16:21:35

571

559.60

16:22:52

708

559.60

16:22:52


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.