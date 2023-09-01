Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD CEO NSE, had the following comments on India's Q1 GDP growth numbers:

Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD CEO, NSE (Photo: Business Wire)

"India's first quarter GDP numbers at 7.8 percent is stupendous. India has become the fastest growing economy in the world. The US economic growth is around 2 percent, and China is also expected to be around similar range, and it's been cooling down. India is going to be the growth engine of the world. In the first quarter, the services sector has grown more than 10 percent, and it's been the centre of growth for quite some time, overall investments has been at 35 percent which is very encouraging. India is building for the future, so that faster growth can be achieved."

About National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE):

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2022. NSE is ranked 3rd in the world in the cash equities by number of trades as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for calendar year 2022. NSE was the first exchange in India to implement electronic or screen-based trading. It began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings. NSE also oversees compliance by trading, clearing members and listed companies with the rules and regulations of SEBI and the exchange. NSE is a pioneer in technology and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology.

