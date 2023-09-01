Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares - Correction

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Renewal Date- 03/02/2024

(The "Company")

1 September 2023

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES - CORRECTION

On 9 August 2023 16,113 shares were bought back by the Company, however a figure of 16,133 was used to calculate the US Dollar Ordinary Shares in Issue, the US Dollar B Shares in Issue and Total Shares in Issue figures. Consequently, these figures have been incorrectly stated in the buyback announcements since 9 August 2023.

Noting the above information, the following amendment has been made to the "Transaction in Own Shares" announcement released at 17:10 on 31 August 2023.

Date of purchase 31 August 2023 Number of Shares purchased 25,000 shares

The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of the following:

25,660,084 US Dollar Ordinary Shares (previously stated as 25,660,064 US Dollar Ordinary Shares) with one voting right per share.

17,106,723 US Dollar B Shares (previously stated as 17,106,709 US Dollar B Shares) with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 42,766,807 (previously stated as 42,766,773).

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001