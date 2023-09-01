Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Uranangebot deutlich niedriger als die Nachfrage! Hier lauert eine weitere MEGA-Gewinn-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 | Ticker-Symbol: PX8
Stuttgart
01.09.23
14:39 Uhr
16,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.09.2023 | 18:12
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares - Correction

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares - Correction

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Renewal Date- 03/02/2024

(The "Company")

1 September 2023

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES - CORRECTION

On 9 August 2023 16,113 shares were bought back by the Company, however a figure of 16,133 was used to calculate the US Dollar Ordinary Shares in Issue, the US Dollar B Shares in Issue and Total Shares in Issue figures. Consequently, these figures have been incorrectly stated in the buyback announcements since 9 August 2023.

Noting the above information, the following amendment has been made to the "Transaction in Own Shares" announcement released at 17:10 on 31 August 2023.

Date of purchase

31 August 2023

Number of Shares purchased

25,000 shares

The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of the following:

  • 25,660,084 US Dollar Ordinary Shares (previously stated as 25,660,064 US Dollar Ordinary Shares) with one voting right per share.
  • 17,106,723 US Dollar B Shares (previously stated as 17,106,709 US Dollar B Shares) with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 42,766,807 (previously stated as 42,766,773).

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.