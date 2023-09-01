Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 1 septembre/September 2023) - The common shares of Rumble Resources Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Rumble Resources Inc. is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects. The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Woolford Creek claims, located approximately 15 kilometres north of Squilax, British Columbia on the northeast shore of Little Shuswap Lake and is comprised of seven mining claims in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia covering approximately 3,620.07 hectares.

Les actions ordinaires de Rumble Resources Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Rumble Resources Inc. est engagé dans l'identification, l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de projets de ressources minérales. La Société détient l'option exclusive d'acquérir une participation de 100 % dans les claims de Woolford Creek, situés à environ 15 kilomètres au nord de Squilax, en Colombie-Britannique, sur la rive nord-est du lac Little Shuswap et comprend sept claims miniers dans la division minière de Kamloops, en Colombie-Britannique. Columbia couvrant environ 3 620,07 hectares.

Issuer/Émetteur: Rumble Resources Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): RB Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 8 927 000 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 5 847 500 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 781382 10 6 ISIN: CA 781382 10 6 2 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.10/0,10$ Agent: Research Capital Corporation Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 5 SEPT 2023 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 juillet/July Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for RB. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.