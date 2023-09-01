China has more than 101 GW of wind and solar energy capacity installed in the first half of 2023, which consumes a lot of metals. Canada Nickel confirmed a discovery at its Mann Northwest deposit and Revival Gold has entered into an agreement to buy back a 1% NSR royalty on 16 properties covering approximately 133 ha within Revival Gold's 5,800 ha Beartrack-Arnett project area. Company overview: Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://canadanickel.com/ ISIN: CA13515Q1037 , WKN: A2P0XC , FRA: 4E0.F , TSXV: CNC.V , Valor: 52798185 More videos about Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/canada-nickel-company-inc/ Revival Gold Inc. ? https://revival-gold.com/ ISIN: CA76151P1018 , WKN: A2H7F3 , FRA: 76V.F , TSXV: RVG.V More videos about Revival Gold Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/revival-gold-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Nickel Gold Development Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV