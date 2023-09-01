Constellation Behavioral Health Welcomes New Executive Vice President of Business Development Rick Hubbard

Rick is an advocate, mentor, and trusted advisor with national reach, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team.

LA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / Constellation Behavioral Health is a nationally-recognized group of private treatment centers dedicated to excellence in the treatment of substance use and mental health disorders, including research, prevention, and education. We're proud to announce the addition of Rick Hubbard to our senior leadership team. Known nationally for his integrity, character, and commitment to meaningful and effective care, Rick brings more than two decades of experience in leadership and recovery advocacy to his new role as Executive Vice President of Business Development.

Rick Hubbard, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Constellation Behavioral Health

Welcome, Rick Hubbard!

"Rick is known in our field for his integrity, sincerity, and deep commitment to providing high-quality service to all who seek help," said Dr. Ian Wolds, President of Constellation Behavioral Health. "His vast experience working in behavioral health and exceptional leadership skills will further strengthen our organization and enhance the mission, values, and vision that drive our work."

Rick's advocacy journey began in 2002. Since 2012, Rick has overseen the professional relations team at Origins Behavioral Health. His time there was impactful and meaningful for the entire recovery community. He is a board member for the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP), C4 Recovery Solutions, and the Dallas-Fort Worth Behavioral Health Symposium.

Recognized for his deep commitment to both the clients he serves and the entire behavioral health community, Rick is an active member of both the Texas Association of Addiction Professionals and the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors, where he continues to foster connections with professionals who share his passion for creating a positive impact on the lives of those struggling with substance use and mental health disorders.

Throughout his career, Rick's primary emphasis has been on cultivating relationships while assisting families and clients seeking care. Rick's extensive background as both a leader in behavioral healthcare and a mentor in professional relationship-building equips him with a distinctive viewpoint that underscores the vital need for exceptionally personalized clinical care for everyone seeking assistance with their mental health or a substance use disorder. Rick is an advocate, mentor, and trusted advisor with national reach, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team.

Constellation Behavioral Health

Founded in 2010, Constellation Behavioral Health is dedicated to creating and operating innovative treatment programs for adults struggling with mental health or substance use disorders. We fundamentally believe that excellent treatment outcomes depend on a strong combination of best-in-class clinical and medical care.

