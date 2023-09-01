Jungle Cruise Skippers Podcast 'The Jungle' Celebrates One Year Anniversary of Wild Disney Insights, Uncharted Chats, and Theme Park Adventures

Hosts David "Dr. Skipper" Marley and Trevor Kelly Take Listeners on a Ride Through Disney, Theme Parks, and Pop Culture

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / "The Jungle," a bi-weekly podcast hosted by Disney Historian and Author David "Dr. Skipper" Marley and Crooner and Mid-Century Artist Trevor Kelly, is excited to celebrate its one-year anniversary on September 1st, 2023. With a unique blend of Disney insights, theme park adventures, and unscripted pop culture discussions, "The Jungle" has captured the hearts of listeners, making it a standout in the podcast landscape.

The Jungle logo

The cover artwork for The Jungle podcast

Tackling everything from stories behind Splash Mountain's real-life historical significance to a behind-the-scenes look at what has been called "one of the greatest Disneyland pranks". "The Jungle" brings an exciting and authentic perspective to its episodes. In true Skipper fashion, the podcast often navigates uncharted waters, taking unexpected turns that keep listeners entertained and engaged.

Key Achievements in the First Year: "The Jungle" recently marked its first milestone with a live recording event at Tiki Oasis San Diego, where several hundred enthusiastic "hip skips" (devoted listeners) gathered to share in the festivities. The podcast's fun atmosphere has cultivated a passionate community of fans who appreciate the candid conversations and genuine friendship between the hosts.

A Look Back and a Glimpse Ahead: Reflecting on the journey, co-host Trevor Kelly shared, "Seeing such a wonderful response to hanging out and chatting with my friend Dave has been absolutely amazing. People seem to dig hearing us tell wild stories about working at Disneyland and more. We chat about everything from wild Llamas running down Main Street, to Maryland crab cakes. There's really no telling what's gonna pop up each episode."

In line with their commitment to their audience, "The Jungle" has launched a Patreon featuring exclusive benefits such as a commemorative pin, membership in a "secret jungle society," special livestream events, and bonus episodes.

Recognition and Acclaim: "The Jungle" has not only captured the hearts of listeners but has also made its mark on podcast charts. In its first year, the podcast has consistently ranked in Apple Podcasts top 200 charts for North America and Canada in its category, demonstrating its growing popularity and impact.

Listener Testimonials: Listeners have praised "The Jungle" for its unique approach to storytelling. One fan remarked, "I've seen videos and listened to other podcasts about Disneyland, but they are all just facts and dates. These guys tell real stories about the bizarre things that go on. And it's nice that these two are also bizarre!" Another shared, "Really fun stuff. You never know what's around the bend …well, nor where you've been either. A hoot!"

Where to Listen: "The Jungle" is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and major podcast platforms. New episodes premiere on the 1st and 15th of each month.

Contact Information

Trevor Kelly

Co-Host

hellotrevorkelly@gmail.com

7142922854

SOURCE: The Jungle

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/779663/jungle-cruise-skippers-podcast-the-jungle-celebrates-one-year-anniversary-of-wild-disney-insights-uncharted-chats-and-theme-park-adventures