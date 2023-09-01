Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Uranangebot deutlich niedriger als die Nachfrage! Hier lauert eine weitere MEGA-Gewinn-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
01.09.23
08:01 Uhr
1,865 Euro
+0,055
+3,04 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OL GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OL GROUPE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8602,07022:03
Actusnews Wire
01.09.2023 | 21:23
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OL GROUPE: Midfielder Paul Akouokou Signs with OL until 2027

Lyon, September 1, 2023.

Olympique Lyonnais has announced the arrival of Ivorian international midfielder Paul Akouokou from Real Betis, signing a four-season contract lasting until June 30, 2027. The transfer fee stands at €3 million, with an additional 20% interest on any potential transfer profit.

Born in Abidjan, Paul Akouokou joined Real Betis in 2018 and initially played for the reserve team before progressing to the senior squad, making his debut in La Liga in September 2020. At 25 years old, the Ivorian international (4 caps) has participated in 44 matches across all competitions with the Andalusian club, including the last two Europa League campaigns and winning the Copa del Rey in 2022.

An athletic midfielder, strong in duels, and highly proficient in aerial situations, Paul Akouokou meets several criteria identified by Laurent Blanc and his coaching staff for the defensive midfield position.

OL GROUPE

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr		Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m25skZVsl5eYmZxuY5dumZZsnJlhl2fKmWTJm2doasyYmmplmZhimcXIZnFimm1n
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-81581-olg-01092023-transfert-de-akouokou-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.