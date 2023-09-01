Anzeige
Freitag, 01.09.2023
Workiva: Climate Week, Courage, and Corporate Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / Workiva

With Climate Week NYC around the corner, there's no better time to reconnect with Paul Dickinson, Climate Week co-founder, Workiva ESG advisor, and the founder and chair of CDP. Paul joins host Mandi McReynolds to kick off a four-week series exploring Climate Week and its impact on corporate sustainability.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779398/climate-week-courage-and-corporate-sustainability

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.