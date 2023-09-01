SYNCIS Sponsors College Scholarships for Students Who Lost a Parent Without Life Insurance

Two $5,000 Scholarships Awarded During Life Insurance Awareness Month

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / Syncis Insurance Solutions, LLC (SYNCIS) has once again awarded two $5,000 college scholarships through Life Happens and its annual Life Lessons Scholarship Program to aid the financial burden of students who have lost a parent without life insurance. Each qualified applicant submitted either a 500-word essay or a three-minute video discussing how the death of a parent or guardian financially affected the student's life.





The scholarships are part of September's Life Insurance Awareness Month, designed to help educate individuals on the importance and benefits of life insurance.

The recipients of the 2023 scholarships are Christopher Johnson from Texas and Taylor Pitts from New Jersey.

"We're excited to be awarding two incredible students with scholarships to help them reach their dreams. Unfortunately, Christopher and Taylor's story is all too common - there are countless families around the country who have gone through the same thing. That's why we need to keep spreading the word about the importance of life insurance," said John Kim, co-founder of SYNCIS.

SYNCIS has made a multi-year commitment to fund scholarships through the Life Lessons Scholarship Program. Each year, SYNCIS Associates review and vote on scholarship applications.

About SYNCIS

SYNCIS is one of the top financial marketing organizations in America. SYNCIS brings together families, small business owners, and some of the largest insurance and financial services providers in America to make financial products and services more accessible. SYNCIS Associates are independent licensed financial professionals that help people obtain financial protection and achieve their long-term financial goals.

About Life Happens

Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers take personal financial responsibility through the ownership of life insurance and related products. The organization does not endorse any product, company or insurance advisor. Since its inception in 1994, Life Happens has provided the highest-quality, independent and objective information for people seeking help with their insurance-buying decisions. The organization supports the insurance industry by providing marketing tools and resources through its Life Happens Pro platform and convening the industry each September for Life Insurance Awareness Month. Life Happens is supported by more than 140 of the nation's leading insurance company and financial services organizations.

