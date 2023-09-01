A-1 Broadcast: Parenting Expert Ericka Souter Shares Back to School Essentials on TipsOnTV

New Strategies to Inspire Learning Fun and Student Success

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / During the summer, parents look for ways to keep kids busy with fun things that inspire learning. Now, with school starting again, it is time to investigate the newest trends that are designed to give students a head-start on learning, regardless of age. Parenting expert Ericka Souter shares some proven strategies and new products to help parents and students prepare for the challenges of a new school year.





Parenting Expert Ericks Souter Shares Tips for Back-To-School Essentials

Journalist & Parenting Expert Ericka Souter Gives Advice for Everyday Habits to Promote Learning





HELP STUDENTS SUCCEED

As parents, everyone wants their children to succeed in school, but sometimes it is hard to know how to help them. Maybe they have trouble with math or it is difficult to find resources to help. That is where IXL comes in. IXL is a learning program used by 14 million students, from preschool to high school, to learn math, language arts, science, and social studies. With thousands of interactive practice problems, videos, lessons, and games on IXL, a child can practice what they are learning in school, understand and correct their mistakes, and gain the confidence to learn new topics on their own. For more information, visit www.IXL.com

SUCCESS FOR COLLEGE CO-EDS

Plenty of rest. College students are notorious for not getting enough sleep. For this, use Sleepy's Back-to-School bundles by Mattress Firm. These packages allow parents and students to save while working toward getting their degrees. Consider the Freshman bundle that includes a new mattress topper, protector, pillow, and sheet set starting under $200. The Sophomore, Junior and Senior bundles include more items, like a mattress and frame. Everyone can find the perfect sleep solution and now save up to 50% off the bundles during Mattress Firm's Labor Day Sale. For more information, visit www.mattressfirm.com

FEED A HUNGRY SCHOLAR

Meal prep can be especially hectic during back-to-school season, and everyone is looking to save time making dinner. Birds Eye has done the prep work with their Steamfresh vegetables. Just grab a Steamfresh bag from the freezer and cook it in the microwave and it is ready in minutes. Try keeping the Birds Eye Steamfresh broccoli stocked in the freezer. It will make anyone's life so much easier. Ericka's kids also love the Super Sweet Corn and Whole Green Beans. They are perfect to have on hand for any meal. For more information, visit www.birdseye.com

WHAT TO FEED YOUNGER KIDS

Try Happy Family Organics for snack time. They have everything from pouches to bars, yogurt bites and more - so many delicious, nutritious options and easy to take on the go since there is no refrigeration needed. With a variety of unsalted, no sugar-added options, they are non-GMO, contain no artificial flavors and are made with organic fruits, veggies and whole grains. Parents will love that the Happy Baby Clearly Crafted pouches recently won the Clean Label Project Purity Award. Ericka's kids love the Banana, Raspberry and Oats recipe. For more information, visit www.happyfamilyorganics.com

