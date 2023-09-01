Anzeige
Freitag, 01.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Uranangebot deutlich niedriger als die Nachfrage! Hier lauert eine weitere MEGA-Gewinn-Chance!
01.09.2023 | 22:38
CNH Industrial Excels in Sustainable Mobility

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial is committed to improving how its employees get to work by encouraging the use of public transport and eco-friendly travel options. With the company's recent release of their 2022 Sustainability Report, this commitment is demonstrated in various areas.

A mobility survey was conducted in Italy and the UK on 5,500 CNH employees to collect information about their habits, needs, suggestions and feedback regarding their commuting. The survey results will be used to develop and implement a targeted action plan in 2023.

CNH Industrial subsidized the purchase of public transit passes for employees in Modena and in San Matteo (Modena), Italy, as well as public transport costs for employees in Switzerland, all locations in Brazil, and for 100 employees in Heidelberg, Germany.

In Argentina, Brazil, China, India and Italy, shuttle services helped with employee commuting between home and the workplace. According to the report, these services benefitted 4,897 people. The service, called MYshuttle!, counted 1,600 registered profiles. With the service, CNH employees could book a shuttle ride both last minute (on demand) and in advance / periodically. 'Myshuttle!' represents an innovative, sustainable transport solution for employees looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Many bike events continued at several locations throughout the 2022. During European Mobility Week in Italy and in Belgium, CNH organized 'Biking New Ground', a one-week event to encourage active and sustainable mobility of employees via biking to work. With the success in turnout and participation, 'Biking New Ground' will take place again during 2023's European Mobility Week, starting September 14th.

Employees in Antwerp and Zedelgem (Belgium) also benefitted from bike leasing programs, with 544 bikes hired. Employees in the UK were similarly offered financial incentives to purchase bicycles, e-bikes or scooters for travel to work.

Carpooling initiatives involved 250 employees in Belgium, while in Italy, it remained suspended from the prior year for local health and safety reasons.

Sustainable mobility, as reflected in the company's 2022 Sustainability Report, is a vital pillar to CNH Industrial's commitment to the environment. The company aims to continue this trend through 2023 and beyond.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779695/cnh-industrial-excels-in-sustainable-mobility

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
