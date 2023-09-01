Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Gold Files Updated Technical Report for The Rogue Gold Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSXV:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report (the "Technical Report") entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Rogue Gold Project, Yukon Canada, Mayo Mining District" and dated June 13, 2023, with an effective date of May 15, 2023. The Technical Report was prepared by Jean Pautler, P.Geo., a consulting geologist.

The purpose of the Technical Report is to support scientific and technical information that relates to the Company's Rogue Project. There are no material differences in the Technical Report from the information disclosed in the Company's May 2, 2023 news release. The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on its website at www.snowlinegold.com.

ABOUT ROGUE

The Valley target on Snowline's flagship Rogue Project is a newly discovered, bulk tonnage style, reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS), with geological similarities to multi-million-ounce deposits currently in production such as Kinross's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine in the Yukon. Early drill results demonstrate unusually high gold grades for such a system, present near surface across drill intersections of hundreds of metres over a wide area. Gold is associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals hosted in sheeted quartz vein arrays within and along the margins of a one-kilometer-scale, mid-Cretaceous aged Mayo-suite intrusion. Valley is an early-stage exploration target without a resource estimate, and while initial results are encouraging, the presence or absence of an economically viable orebody cannot be determined until additional work is completed.

The Rogue Project area hosts multiple intrusions similar to Valley along with widespread gold anomalism in stream sediment, soil and rock samples. Elsewhere, RIRGS deposits are known to occur in clusters. The Rogue Project is thus considered by the Company to have district-scale potential for additional reduced intrusion-related gold systems.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with an eight-project portfolio covering >333,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >94,000 ha Rogue gold project in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

Figure 1 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin properties, showing Rogue in relation to surrounding Snowline projects Einarson, Ursa, Cynthia and Olympus.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas K. Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Snowline Gold as Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

