Campbell, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2023) - Capture was originally established as YesVideo in 1999 and is now celebrating their 24th anniversary. The company has since been on a mission to immortalize precious memories, ensuring they stand the test of time. Today, Capture boasts a satisfied customer base exceeding 12 million.

Innovation thrives at Capture, which is evident in their groundbreaking touchless album scanning. This revolutionary technique ensures the physical integrity of treasured albums while ushering them into the digital realm.

Beyond this, Capture offers a trifecta of digital formats, including digital downloads to USB/Flash drives and DVDs.

YesVideo's Capture is a testament to the unyielding dedication to the parent company's purpose. Whether preserving someone's legacy or crafting a poignant gift for someone's loved ones, Capture will transform old photos into digital heirlooms to be cherished by future generations.

In an era dominated by digital technology, Capture has intertwined modernity with sentiment, emerging as an industry pioneer in safeguarding treasured memories. Their legacy, rooted in trust and customer satisfaction, epitomizes an unwavering commitment to their cause.

About Capture: Capture, a brand of YesVideo, Inc., is a trusted leader in photo and video digitization services. With over 20 years of experience, they specialize in transforming analog photos and videos, repairing damaged media, and creating digital formats for easy sharing and storage. Capture offers a satisfaction guarantee. Whether converting VHS tapes, film reels, or photo slides, Capture provides a secure and convenient way to relive and share treasured moments. Discover more about their services and commitment to preserving memories at https://www.capture.com/.

