OL GROUPE: The Portuguese winger from Chelsea, Diego Moreira, on loan to OL until the end of the season

Lyon, September 2, 2023.

Olympique Lyonnais has announced the arrival of the young 19-year-old Portuguese winger, Diego Moreira, on a paid loan from Chelsea for an amount of €2.8 million.

Born in Liège in 2004, Diego Moreira, who holds Portuguese nationality, underwent his training at Standard before joining Benfica in the summer of 2020 at the age of 16.

A key player in Lisbon's victory in the 2022 Youth League (4 goals / 5 assists, including 2 in the final), he was integrated into the professional squad the same year and made his debut on the final day of the Portuguese league against Pacos de Ferreira.

A Portuguese U21 international, the lively and technical left winger joined Chelsea this summer and played his first match in the League Cup against Wimbledon this Wednesday.

Olympique Lyonnais, who seized an opportunity at the end of the transfer window, is very happy to welcome the talented Diego Moreira to their squad for the 2023/2024 season.

