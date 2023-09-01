Anzeige
01.09.2023 | 22:06
WestBond Enterprises Corporation: WestBond Announces AGM Results

DELTA, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSX-V: WBE) is pleased to report that all matters were approved at the Company's Annual General shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") held on August 30, 2023. At the Meeting the Company's shareholders re-elected all of the Company's current board of directors, Gennaro Magistrale, J. Douglas Seppala, D. Dan Dawson and Peter R. Toigo as well as approved the re-appointment of the Company's current auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The Company's shareholders also approved the adoption of the existing 10% rolling stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information please contact:

Gennaro Magistrale

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
WestBond Enterprises Corporation
101 - 7403 Progress Way, Delta, B.C. V4G 1E7

Tel: (604) 940-3939

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


