Kontron: Kontron has announced the acquisition of Hartmann and W-IE-NE-R, a group of rugged computing systems manufacturers based in Germany and the United States, from Phoenix Mecano AG. The companies generated revenues of around EUR 18 million and an EBITDA of approximately EUR 3 million in 2022. The purchase price is EUR 22.1 million subject to adjustment depending on the balance sheet upon closing. For Kontron, this acquisition is the next step up the value chain of its fast-growing high-margin business segment "Software + Solutions". The Avionics and defense business will together with Kontron's transportation business and susietec® turn "Software + Solutions" into the biggest segment by 2025 and will achieve an expected revenue share of more than ...

