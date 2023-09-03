Frequentis: Eurocontrol, one of the Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) of four Eurocontrol member states - Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands -, selected Frequentis to provide its CWP as part of the MUAC fallback automation system. To ensure a high airspace capacity during fallback operations while maintaining safety levels, Eurocontrol's primary CWP will be mirrored by the fallback system, enabling controller requirements to be met in a similar way.Frequentis: weekly performance: 4.44% Warimpex: For Warimpex, the first half of 2023 was characterised by a further improvement in revenues and EBITDA and the progression of the construction activities in Krakow as planned. While a recovery is evident in the Hotels segment, interest rates remain high, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...