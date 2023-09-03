Strabag: Construction group Strabag generated an output volume of € 8,258.62 million in the first half of 2023, 9% higher than in the same period of the previous year. The ongoing execution of the high order backlog contributed positively to the significant increase in output volume, in part supported by the inflationary environment. The largest increases in absolute terms were achieved in the home markets of Germany and Austria, followed by Romania, the United Kingdom and Poland. This contrasted with declines in work performed in the Czech Republic, Denmark and Sweden. The order backlog exceeded the € 24 billion mark for the first time on 31 March 2023 and remained above this mark at the end of June with € 24,320.48 million. EBIT grew by 37% to € 87.35 million ...

