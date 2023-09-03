Exclusive Labor Day Mattress Deals Unveiled by Eachnight.com

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2023 / As Labor Day approaches, shoppers eagerly await standout deals on home goods. Eachnight.com, a leader in sleep and health insights, is proud to announce its exclusive Labor Day Mattress Deals. The editors at Eachnight have listed the best deals available on mattresses and sleep accessories.

Amerisleep - $450 off any mattress and additional savings of 30% on adjustable bed sets and 40% off when pairing a mattress with a bed frame.

Chiropractor Dr. Jordan Burns references his insights on the best mattress recommended by chiropractors stating, "Research has shown that firmer mattresses, like the Amerisleep AS2, provide pressure-relief support to help reduce pain and keep your spine in a neutral alignment." He further adds, "The Amerisleep AS3 mattress provides pressure-relieving support to help aid in the healing process."

Zoma Sleep - $150 off all Zoma mattresses.

Dr. Burns discusses the benefits of the Zoma Foam mattress and notes, "The medium firmness and cooling gel features of the Zoma mattress provide an overall more comfortable sleeping surface to help alleviate pain, pressure, and discomfort in the body."

Vaya Sleep - $300 off all Vaya mattresses.

Highlighting the Vaya Hybrid mattress, Dr. Burns says, "The Vaya Hybrid mattress promotes a healthy spinal alignment for any sleeping style and is a great option for memory foam mattresses."

Eachnight.com, with its extensive research and expert reviews, consistently guides readers towards optimal sleep choices. Their list of the best 2023 Labor Day Mattress Sales offers readers variety in finding the perfect mattress for their sleep needs.

