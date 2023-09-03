Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list MEMETOON (MEME) on September 5, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MEME/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on September 5, 2023.

MEMETOON (MEME) is a groundbreaking comic platform, incorporating blockchain technology to empower creators and revolutionize the webcomic landscape.

Introducing MEMETOON

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of MEMETOON (MEME), a groundbreaking comic platform, incorporating blockchain technology to empower creators and revolutionize the webcomic landscape. It introduces a new era where creators transcend their roles as mere laborers in traditional webcomic production, enabling them to unleash their creativity while safeguarding their copyright rights. This innovation marks a paradigm shift in the webcomic market.

"Memetoon" merges webtoon with "MEME," creating a novel webcomic experience. "MEME" encompasses internet culture elements like images, videos, and text that spread rapidly, often expressing humor, social trends, and more. Memetoon adopts this concept in webcomics, offering unique styles, personalized art, and creative storytelling. It covers diverse themes, from satirical societal commentary to playful reality mockery, gaining popularity as a fresh webcomic genre that brings enjoyment and creative expression.

The platform introduces NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), providing ownership, security, and engagement opportunities with creators. Artificial Intelligence enhances webcomics, transcending language barriers and adding emotionally evocative background music and sound effects. MEME tokens serve various functions, from service payments to staking, allowing participants to earn fixed income based on staking duration.

MEMETOON offers membership privileges, check-in rewards, and activity-based incentives. Token distribution is outlined to ensure fair allocation based on contributions and roles. Trading services are in preparation, and a dedicated team, including experts in blockchain, finance, marketing, and security, drives the platform's success.

As Memetoon prepares to launch its trading services, it aims to reshape the webcomic landscape, providing a space where creativity thrives and participants engage in a new era of webtoons.

About MEME Token

MEMETOON operates with its native "MEME" token, playing a pivotal role within the platform. These tokens are used for accessing services, staking for fixed income, gaining membership privileges, earning rewards, and engaging in token swaps. The MEME token is at the core of MEMETOON's ecosystem, offering users multiple ways to engage and benefit within the webcomic platform.

Based on POLY, MEME has a total supply of 100 billion (i.e. 100,000,000,000). The token distribution plan includes allocations with corresponding lock-up periods: 5% for Marketing, Team, and Advisor with a 48-month lock-up; 10% for R&D and Token Sale with a 48-month lock-up; 20% for Foundation with a 48-month lock-up; 15% for Ecosystem with a 36-month lock-up; and 20% for Staking and 10% for Reward, both with a 36-month lock-up. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on September 5, 2023. Investors who are interested in MEME can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of MEME token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about MEME Token:

Official Website: http://memetoon.io/

Contract: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xba4958bdb50cd8a0a95b01636df65ce15b1e04b0

Twitter: https://twitter.com/memetoonk

Telegram: https://t.me/memetoonio

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

