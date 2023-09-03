Zoma Sleep: Zoma Announces Labor Day Mattress Sales of 2023

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2023 / Zoma Sleep produces mattresses and sleep products designed to improve performance and recovery. Zoma is also approved by professional athletes and loved by athletic individuals. This year, Zoma's Labor Day Mattress Sales are available now.

The deals include:

$150 off mattresses

BOGO 50% off pillows

30% off adjustable beds

Zoma has been a cheat code for many pro athletes, helping them achieve their best on and off the field.

Pro baseball player Bradley Gonzales shares, "My recovery score has been through the roof! It's been crucial to recover at night, and I'm very fortunate to have this Zoma mattress." Jahmai Jones, another pro baseball player, echoes the sentiment, stating, "I wake up every day feeling refreshed and ready to perform my best." His choice? The Zoma Hybrid.

Fitness coach Nathan Rodgers emphasizes the importance of sleep and recovery. "To make sure I can perform at my optimum levels, I choose the Zoma Hybrid mattress. It's the best bed for active individuals and athletes who live a demanding lifestyle."

Outdoors expert and former collegiate athlete Justin Floyd found relief from his lower back pain with the Zoma Hybrid. He says, "I went with a hybrid mattress from Zoma because of its adaptive and responsive properties."

Zoma's Labor Day sale is not just an offer; it's an invitation to experience sleep that powers champions. Whether you're an athlete or someone who seeks the best in life, Zoma is the key to unlocking your potential. Elevate your sleep, elevate your life.

About Zoma

Zoma is a leading sleep brand dedicated to helping individuals achieve their best through better sleep. With a range of products designed for recovery and rejuvenation, Zoma is the choice of champions.

