

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Monday release Q2 numbers for terms of trade, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Terms are expected to slip 1.3 percent on quarter after easing 1.5 percent in the three months prior. Export prices are tipped to fall 2.1 percent on quarter after slumping 6.9 percent in Q1. Import prices are seen lower by 1.4 percent on quarter after sinking 5.4 percent in the first quarter.



Japan will provide August figures for monetary base, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.7 percent on year after shedding 1.4 percent in July.



Australia will see Q2 data for company gross operating profits, with expectations for a decline of 1.9 percent on quarter after adding 0.5 percent in Q1. Business inventories are seen higher by 0.9 percent on quarter, easing from 1.2 percent in the previous three months.



