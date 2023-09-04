

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan climbed 1.2 percent on year in August, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 667.447 trillion yen.



That was well above forecasts for a decline of 0.7 percent following the upwardly revised 1.3 percent contraction in July (originally -1.4 percent).



Banknotes in circulation rose an annual 0.7 percent, while coins in circulation fell 2.8 percent.



Current account balances gained 1.3 percent on year, including a 0.9 percent gain among reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base surged 19.4 percent to 660.849 trillion yen.



