Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Uranangebot deutlich niedriger als die Nachfrage!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.09.2023 | 07:00
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: 6th Shenyang International Open Regatta kicks off on Fri. in Shenyang

BEIJING, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Shenyang International Open Regatta kicked off on Friday in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The 6th Shenyang International Open Regatta kicks off on Friday in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The regatta drew over 30 rowing teams including more than 400 rowing coaches and athletes from home and aboard to compete with each other on Hunhe River, one of China's most beautiful urban still water race tracks for rowing.

Many reputed universities across China, including Tsinghua University, Peking University, Shanghai Tongji University, Xi'an Jiaotong University deployed their strongest lineups to participate in the rowing event.

It is learned that the regatta sets up six groups, including the elite group, the master group, the university group, the youth group, the long-distance round-the-island open group and the long-distance round-the-island university group.

This event will shine a spotlight on Shenyang's "international style", show unique natural landscapes and humanistic features of Hunhe River to the world, and strongly promote Shenyang's city brand image as the "rowing capital".

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335902.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200723/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-6th-shenyang-international-open-regatta-kicks-off-on-fri-in-shenyang-301916666.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.