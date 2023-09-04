

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Foreign trade from Germany and quarterly national accounts from Switzerland are the top economic news due on Monday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's foreign trade figures for July. Exports are forecast to fall 1.5 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.1 percent rise in June. Meanwhile, imports are seen rising 0.5 percent after a 3.4 percent decrease.



At 3.00 am ET, GDP data is due from Switzerland. The economy is forecast to grow 0.1 percent in the second quarter after rising 0.3 percent a quarter ago.



In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Spain. The number of unemployed is seen falling 21,300 in August after declining 11,000 in July.



At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The sentiment indicator is expected to fall to -19.6 in September from -18.9 in August.



At 9.30 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at a seminar organized by the European Economics & Financial Centre.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX