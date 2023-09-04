

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 1-month high of 1.6659 against the euro and a 4-day high of 94.64 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.6692 and 94.32, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.6475, 0.8797 and 1.0877 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6450, 0.8768 and 1.0842, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.62 against the euro, 96.00 against the yen, 0.67 against the greenback, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.09 against the kiwi.



