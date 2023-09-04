Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Uranangebot deutlich niedriger als die Nachfrage!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.09.2023 | 08:06
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")
LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59


Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 4 September 2023 its issued share capital consisted of 98,765,572 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share.



Shareholders should use 98,765,572 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2639

4 September 2023



Release
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.