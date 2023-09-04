DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 04-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 September 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 1 September 2023 it purchased a total of 30,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 0 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.160 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.136 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.146959

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,880,821 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2943 1.136 XDUB 09:31:45 00066840592TRLO0 3404 1.138 XDUB 11:29:56 00066842604TRLO0 205 1.140 XDUB 12:52:34 00066843703TRLO0 1920 1.140 XDUB 12:52:34 00066843704TRLO0 1106 1.140 XDUB 13:34:11 00066844477TRLO0 2258 1.140 XDUB 13:34:11 00066844478TRLO0 224 1.140 XDUB 13:34:11 00066844479TRLO0 2711 1.140 XDUB 13:34:11 00066844480TRLO0 1156 1.136 XDUB 13:34:11 00066844481TRLO0 1924 1.136 XDUB 13:34:11 00066844482TRLO0 1439 1.160 XDUB 14:52:48 00066846210TRLO0 1648 1.158 XDUB 15:18:48 00066847402TRLO0 2656 1.160 XDUB 15:28:09 00066847566TRLO0 2951 1.160 XDUB 15:52:00 00066848166TRLO0 830 1.160 XDUB 15:52:11 00066848172TRLO0 2625 1.160 XDUB 15:52:11 00066848173TRLO0

