Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 September 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 1 September 2023 it purchased a total of 30,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     0 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.160 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.136 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.146959

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,880,821 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2943       1.136         XDUB      09:31:45      00066840592TRLO0 
3404       1.138         XDUB      11:29:56      00066842604TRLO0 
205       1.140         XDUB      12:52:34      00066843703TRLO0 
1920       1.140         XDUB      12:52:34      00066843704TRLO0 
1106       1.140         XDUB      13:34:11      00066844477TRLO0 
2258       1.140         XDUB      13:34:11      00066844478TRLO0 
224       1.140         XDUB      13:34:11      00066844479TRLO0 
2711       1.140         XDUB      13:34:11      00066844480TRLO0 
1156       1.136         XDUB      13:34:11      00066844481TRLO0 
1924       1.136         XDUB      13:34:11      00066844482TRLO0 
1439       1.160         XDUB      14:52:48      00066846210TRLO0 
1648       1.158         XDUB      15:18:48      00066847402TRLO0 
2656       1.160         XDUB      15:28:09      00066847566TRLO0 
2951       1.160         XDUB      15:52:00      00066848166TRLO0 
830       1.160         XDUB      15:52:11      00066848172TRLO0 
2625       1.160         XDUB      15:52:11      00066848173TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  268861 
EQS News ID:  1717649 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1717649&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
