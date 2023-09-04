

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British facilities management company Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) said that it has acquired a critical environment project designer and principal contractor, JCA Engineering, for a maximum cash consideration of 31.5 million pounds. The deal price comprises of an initial payment of 21 million pounds and deferred payments of up to 10.5 million pounds over three years.



Mitie said it will fund the acquisition from its existing facilities.



Based in Stevenage, JCA has 20 years of experience in delivering complex engineering projects across the UK, specialising in consulting, design, build and maintenance, with a particular focus on critical environments such as data centers, life sciences and healthcare sectors.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX