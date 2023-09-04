Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Übernahme-Fantasie wird zum Lotto-Jackpot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRBA | ISIN: GB00BMBVGQ36 | Ticker-Symbol: PQQ0
Tradegate
04.09.23
09:52 Uhr
3,053 Euro
+0,040
+1,33 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HARBOUR ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARBOUR ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0033,07610:10
3,0133,06210:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HARBOUR ENERGY
HARBOUR ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HARBOUR ENERGY PLC3,053+1,33 %
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC1,886+2,61 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.