

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - John Wood Group Plc. (WG.L), an engineering and consulting business, said that it has entered into a new strategic partnership with Harbour Energy Plc. (HBR.L) for UK North Sea operations. They have agreed a new master services agreement and associated contracts valued at around $330 million.



Under the new agreement, Wood will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including digital and decarbonization solutions, for a number of Harbour's offshore assets critical to UK energy security.



Wood noted that the strategic partnership will run for an initial term of five years, with five one-year extension options covering Harbour's operated assets, including its J-Area, Greater Britannia Area, Solan and AELE (Armada, Everest, Lomond and Erskine) hubs.



Steve Nicol, Wood's Executive President of Operations, said, 'We are incredibly proud to have been selected and trusted by Harbour Energy to partner with them across their North Sea assets.'



John Wood noted that the partnership will support the employment of hundreds of people from Wood's Operations business in Aberdeen and offshore across the contracts, with further recruitment expected in 2024.



