Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Übernahme-Fantasie wird zum Lotto-Jackpot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.09.2023 | 09:18
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FEN JIU GROUP: Fenjiu brings a healthier drinking experience to the world

TAIYUAN, China, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenjiu, known as the "soul of Chinese Baijiu (a type of Chinese liquor)", has a history of more than 6,000 years, and has always adhered to the first-class quality. The high-quality raw grain, pure natural water source and pollution-free production process make Fenjiu a synonym for "healthy liquor", presenting a better quality and healthier drinking experience to the people of the world.

Fenjiu brings a healthier drinking experience to the world.

Fenjiu's raw grain planting base is in the golden planting geographical zone of 36-45 degrees north latitude. In addition, the water for brewing Fenjiu is taken from the deep karst mineral water 840 meters underground, which is a kind of natural weak alkaline water, making Fenjiu look clear and pure.

The production of Fenjiu needs to go through 36 steps of monitoring, 183 quality control points testing and meet 2,182 established standards, which far exceeds the international standard of food safety and health indicators, brings consumers more fragrant and sanitary liquor.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442038
Caption: Fenjiu brings a healthier drinking experience to the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200735/Fenjiu.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fenjiu-brings-a-healthier-drinking-experience-to-the-world-301916730.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.