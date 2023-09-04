Anzeige
04.09.2023
DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) 
Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
04-Sep-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 01-Sep-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 198.5055 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25226 
CODE: SGQL LN 
ISIN: LU0855692520 
ISIN:      LU0855692520 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SGQL LN 
Sequence No.:  268970 
EQS News ID:  1717967 
 
