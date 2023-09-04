Anzeige
Montag, 04.09.2023
Dow Jones News
04.09.2023 | 10:01
355 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Jeton Wallet: Jeton's customers can use Apple Pay to make faster and more convenient purchases

DJ Jeton Wallet: Jeton's customers can use Apple Pay to make faster and more convenient purchases 

Jeton Wallet 
Jeton Wallet: Jeton's customers can use Apple Pay to make faster and more convenient purchases 
04-Sep-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Jeton's customers can use Apple Pay to make faster and more convenient purchases 
London 
Jeton Wallet, a payment company based in the UK for rapid and secure payments as well as an all-in-one account solution 
in several currencies, today brings its customers Apple Pay, a safer, more secure and private way to pay that helps 
customers avoid handing their payment card to someone else, touching physical buttons or exchanging cash - and uses the 
power of iPhone to protect every transaction. 
 
Customers simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple 
Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time 
unique dynamic security code. Apple Pay is accepted in grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, 
retail stores, and many more places. 
Customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on 
the web in Safari without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. Apple Pay 
makes it easier to pay for food and grocery deliveries, online shopping, transportation, and parking, among other 
things. Apple Pay can also be used to make payments in apps on Apple Watch. 
Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual 
card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, 
encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the 
payment information safely on the device. 
Apple Pay is easy to set up. On iPhone, simply open the Wallet app, tap +, and follow the steps to add [Jeton Wallet's] 
VISA debit card - Jeton Card. Once a customer adds a card to iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac, they can start using 
Apple Pay on that device right away. Customers will continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by 
[Jeton Wallet's] card. 
 
For more information on Apple Pay: http://www.apple.com/apple-pay/ 
For more information on [Jeton Wallet]: [jeton.com] 
 
Contact 
Marketing Jeton 
+442071531137 
marketing@jeton.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1717163 04-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1717163&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2023 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
