Industry Veteran Graeme Jenkins Joins to Lead Sales in UK, Ireland, and Nordics

Seraphic Security, the leader in enterprise browser security, announced today that it is expanding its presence in Europe, hiring industry veteran Graeme Jenkins as Regional Sales Director for UK, Ireland, and the Nordic countries. Graeme will report to Arik Kasha, VP of EMEA Sales.

The majority of work these days is done using a browser and yet browsers are one of the biggest cybersecurity holes. The Seraphic Security Platform makes every browser Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, etc. a secure enterprise browser by preventing 0-day and unpatched N-day exploits, other web-based attacks, and phishing, and also providing fine-grained DLP and governance controls. The company recently announced that enterprises can now use Seraphic to deploy uniform security, governance, and DLP policies to the desktop versions of collaboration applications including Asana, Microsoft Teams, Notion, Slack, and more.

Graeme Jenkins joins Seraphic Security from SentinelOne where he spent five years running the company's UK and Ireland territories and closed the region's first $1M+ deal. Prior to SentinelOne, Graeme spent six years at MobileIron in roles spanning channel sales, public sector accounts, and industrial global account management, winning anchor accounts across a variety of verticals including automotive and energy.

"We've seen a big increase in interest in enterprise browser security among European companies and it was clear that it was time to make a real commitment to the region," said Ilan Yeshua, CEO of Seraphic Security. "The browser is the super app of the digital workplace, but it's also the least protected and most vulnerable to exploits, web-based attacks, and phishing. Graeme has great experience and a proven track record of working with customers to help them understand where emerging technologies fit into their cybersecurity strategy."

"Enterprise browser security is a critical emerging market because it protects the most important business app. Companies are dealing with all sorts of browser-based challenges from data going into ChatGPT to phishing that can lead to a ransomware crisis," said Graeme Jenkins, Regional Sales Director for UK, Ireland, and the Nordic countries, at Seraphic Security. "Seraphic is the only solution that delivers the security that enterprises need without negatively impacting the end-user experience."

About Seraphic Security:

Seraphic Security was launched in August 2022 on the idea that web security could-and should-exist directly in the browser while remaining transparent to the end user. The result is an easy-to-deploy browser security solution that can transform any commercial web browser into an enterprise browser, for any user on any device, anywhere. This novel approach provides organizations with the threat protection and governance capabilities they need while reducing complexity and without jeopardizing employee productivity. Seraphic is a winner of the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, two 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards and is named a 2023 SC Awards finalist. The company has offices in San Jose and Tel Aviv.

