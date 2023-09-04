Anzeige
Montag, 04.09.2023
Übernahme-Fantasie wird zum Lotto-Jackpot!
Caverion continues partnership with Deggendorf Institute of Technology in Germany

Caverion Corporation Investor news 4 September 2023 at 11.00 EEST

HELSINKI, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has won the public tender for the technical and infrastructural facility services at Deggendorf Institute of Technology (DIT). The agreement continues the 25-year partnership with DIT.

During the new agreement period, the focus will be to increase energy efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. The DIT buildings contribute to the state of Bavaria achieving its goal of becoming climate neutral by 2040.

Caverion's on-site experts maintain the technical systems of the campus across a total area of almost 45,000 m2. "In the last 25 years we have grown together and adapted to the development needs. I am confident about the future and see our buildings in good hands," says Prof. Dr. Peter Sperber, President of the DIT.

The state-run Deggendorf Institute of Technology focuses on studies in Business, Engineering, Digitalisation and Healthcare. In addition to the main campus in Deggendorf, there are locations in Cham and Pfarrkirchen. Currently, about 9,000 students attend DIT.

Read more about our facility management services

