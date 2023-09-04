Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2023) - Paybis, the leading fiat-to-crypto exchange, has added support for ACH bank transfers - allowing US customers to instantly purchase cryptocurrency directly from their bank account.

By adopting ACH, Paybis provides a fast and an affordable fiat onramp for Americans to enter the crypto ecosystem.

All About ACH Transfers

ACH stands for "Automated Clearing House" - a US financial network that processes large volumes of credit and debit transactions. It's used by individuals and companies to conveniently move money between bank accounts.

When a user authorizes an ACH transfer, funds are directly debited from their checking or savings account. The transfer occurs almost instantly with same or next day settlement.





ACH Network Volume and Value

How Paybis Implemented ACH

Integrating ACH transfers required significant development work from the Paybis team.

First, partnerships with US-based banks and payment processors were established. These provide the backbone to connect user accounts and initiate ACH debits. Next, Paybis built a custom interface allowing users to securely link their bank account. Sensitive financial data is tokenized to prevent exposure.

Once linked, users can simply authorize ACH payments from within their Paybis account dashboard. Funds are credited and available near instantly.

Finally, Paybis implemented advanced fraud monitoring to keep ACH transactions secure. User identities, bank account ownership, and payment histories are verified to spot suspicious activity.

Purchasing Crypto with Paybis ACH Transfers

Purchasing crypto using Paybis ACH transfers takes just minutes and the process of buying crypto with Paybis ACH transfers is seamless for users.

After creating an account and verifying the user's identity, they can securely link their US bank details. Paybis encrypts and tokens sensitive banking data to prevent exposure. Within their personal Paybis dashboard, the users can simply choose the deposit amount in USD, confirm the ACH payment details, and funds will instantly be debited from their account.

Users can then efficiently scroll through dozens of supported cryptocurrencies right inside the intuitive Paybis interface and complete the purchase in just clicks. The entire user journey from account creation to crypto acquisition takes just minutes and delivers an unmatched experience versus traditional wire transfers or card payments.

Finally, new coins can be withdrawn to their preferred external crypto wallet or stored with Paybis's proprietary cold storage system for enhanced security.

Accelerating Crypto Adoption in the US

By embracing ACH payments, Paybis unlocks crypto investing for millions more Americans. ACH provides the speed, affordability, and convenience required for digital finance to achieve mainstream traction.

And this is just the beginning. Paybis plans to expand services tailored to US investors while maintaining their trademark focus on security and compliance. As crypto adoption accelerates, Paybis will continue leading the charge - ultimately empowering individuals worldwide with open financial access through digital assets.

