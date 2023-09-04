Anzeige
WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.09.2023 | 10:42
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 01 September 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 01 September 2023 620.36 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 612.72 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

04 September 2023


