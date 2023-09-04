

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen fell to a 5-day low of 146.46 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 146.03.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen slid to 4-day lows of 158.18, 184.98 and 165.74 from early highs of 157.36, 183.88 and 164.95, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen dropped to 4-day lows of 94.72 and 87.13 from early highs of 94.22 and 86.76, respectively.



The yen edged down to 107.78 against the Canadian dollar, from an early high of 107.43



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 148.00 against the greenback, 160.00 against the euro, 188.00 against the pound, 168.00 against the franc, 97.00 against the aussie, 88.00 against the kiwi and 109.00 against the loonie.



