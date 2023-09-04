BLUETTI EP760 Home Backup Battery System Lands in Europe

STUHR, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, the leading brand in clean energy storage, will launch its latest product, the BLUETTI EP760 home backup power system, in the European market on September.

BLUETTI EP760 Vs its predecessor BLUETTI EP600

While both models share the same modular design and offer a flexible capacity of 9,9kWh to 19,8kWh with B500 expansion battery packs, their key difference lies in their outputs.

The EP600 is a 6.000W three-phase mode power system. However, its single-phase output at 230V is limited to 2.000W. Furthermore, the EP600 is exclusively available in Germany.

While the EP760 provides a single-phase output of up to 7.600W in grid or off-grid mode, (only 4.600W in Germany) meeting the power needs of a broader range of users in Europe and Australia. There are some of EP760's main highlights and benefits.

7.600W uninterrupted power for backup

Featuring 7.600W uninterrupted power, the EP760 charges up all equipment plugged in, like refrigerators, heaters, microwaves, power tools, and even electric vehicles. During power outages, the EP760 seamlessly switches from grid power to battery power in under 10 milliseconds, ensuring a seamless power supply.

Significant savings on electricity bills

The EP760 is widely compatible with solar systems, supporting up to 9.000W solar charging. It stores free solar power and guarantees a stable power source regardless of weather or time. Excess solar power can even be sold to the utility for additional income.

Even without a solar array, the EP760 remains beneficial. By scheduling its charge time during off-peak hours, users can utilize the stored, low-cost power during peak hours to save on electric bills. They also can use BLUETTI App to further optimize their energy consumption with few clicks on the phone.

Built to last with a 10-year warranty

The EP760 system boasts an IP65 rating for excellent dust and water resistance. It employs the safest LiFePO4 batteries, which offer a lifespan of at least ten years. Additionally, an advanced battery management system (BMS) safeguards against short circuits, overcharging, and other potential hazards. BLUETTI also provides a hassle-free 10-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind for years to come.

Easy and flexible installation

The BLUETTI EP760 is designed to be user-friendly. Rather than wall-mounting, it can be vertically stacked on the floor, preserving walls and conserving space. With IP65 protection and quiet operation at less than 50dB, the EP760 can be installed indoors or outdoors. Furthermore, BLUETTI offers on-site installation services worldwide, simplifying the path to achieving power independence.

For further details, please visit https://www.bluettipower.eu/pages/ep760-b500

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

