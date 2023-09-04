

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were subdued on Monday after ending last week at their highest in more than half a year on ongoing concerns about tight supplies.



While profit taking contributed to the downside, a weaker dollar and the announcement of more Chinese stimulus helped limit the downside.



China's top economic planner said it would establish a designated department to bolster the country's faltering private economy.



Additionally, embattled Chinese property giant Country Garden has reportedly won approval from local creditors to delay payments on a maturing bond averting the threat of a possible default.



Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.1 percent to $88.50 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were little changed at 85.48.



Supplies are expected to remain tight on growing expectations of additional supply cuts from major oil producing nations, led by Russia and Saudi Arabia.



Russia already indicated it may continue its voluntary cut on crude exports until next month. An official announcement detailing the planned cuts is expected this week.



Traders expect a similar announcement from Saudi Arabia.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX