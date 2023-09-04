Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Übernahme-Fantasie wird zum Lotto-Jackpot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870153 | ISIN: US4385161066 | Ticker-Symbol: ALD
Tradegate
04.09.23
10:42 Uhr
175,38 Euro
+0,56
+0,32 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
174,06175,2213:22
174,02175,2013:22
PR Newswire
04.09.2023 | 12:06
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rossell Techsys Receives Honeywell Supplier Excellence Award

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossell Techsys (Division of Rossell India Limited) (NSE: ROSELLIND), a leading global engineering and manufacturing company in aerospace and defense solutions, has been awarded the prestigious 'Supplier Excellence Award', at the Honeywell Supplier Conference held in Bangalore on August 3, 2023. The Company received the prestigious award at Honeywell Supplier Conference- an annual event that recognizes and celebrates outstanding contributions from suppliers who have consistently demonstrated excellence. This award is a testament to Rossell Techsys' unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and exceptional service, solidifying its position as a key player in the global aerospace and defense landscape.

Rossell Techsys receiving Supplier Excellence Award for Quality (PRNewsfoto/Rossell Techsys)

"We are delighted and honored to receive the Supplier Excellence Award from Honeywell," said Mr. Rishab Gupta, Director Rossell India Ltd. "This recognition reaffirms our dedication to pushing the boundaries of engineering and manufacturing excellence. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our talented team to deliver world-class solutions to our clients."

"As the aerospace and defense industry evolves, Rossell Techsys remains committed to playing a pivotal role as a trusted partner. The Supplier Excellence Award from Honeywell underscores the company's unyielding dedication to excellence, innovation, and collaborative partnership," said Mr. Prabhat Bhagvandas, Director, Rossell Techsys Inc.

Rossell Techsys' impressive track record of delivering global quality work, coupled with its ability to meet and exceed the stringent quality standards, has positioned the company as a trusted partner for aerospace and defense solutions. With a steadfast commitment to technological advancement, strong emphasis on innovation and quality and a customer-centric approach, Rossell Techsys has established itself as a reliable partner for industry-leading organizations.

About Rossell Techsys

Rossell Techsys (Division of Rossell India Limited) (NSE: ROSSELLIND), is based out of Bangalore, providing custom engineering & manufacturing services in Electrical Wiring & Interconnect Systems, Electronic Assemblies, After Market Product Support Services and Systems Engineering and Integration.

For more information about Rossell Techsys, please visit www.rosselltechsys.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200772/Honeywell_Supplier_Excellence_Award_Logo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2160891/Rossell_Techsys_Logo.jpg

Rossell Techsys Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rossell Techsys)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rossell-techsys-receives-honeywell-supplier-excellence-award-301916718.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.