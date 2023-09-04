

hydrogen fluoride supply chain

TOKYO, Sept 4, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has received an order for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) of a hydrogen fluoride production plant, including utility facilities in Hibikinada Oceanfront Industrial Park in Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture. The order is from Mexichem Fluor Japan Ltd., the Japanese entity of Mexichem Fluor, S.A.de C.V. (Koura), a global corporation involved in raw fluorinated materials and the production of fluorine compounds.This is a joint project between Mexichem Fluor Japan and Sojitz Corporation, a general trading company. Hydrogen fluoride will be produced from sources Mexican fluorspar from Koura, an Orbia business with the aim of building a framework for a reliable supply of fluorine compounds in Japan. The project was selected by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's "Program for Promoting Investment in Japan to Strengthen Supply Chains" (Round 3).Fluorine compounds made from hydrogen fluoride are an essential component in semiconductor production and lithium ion batteries. They are also used for industrial purposes, including medicine and digital communication which are growing industries. As a result, demand is expected to grow both domestically and overseas in future. Currently, Japanese industries are dependent on imports for fluorine raw materials, and this project is expected to help strengthen Japan's domestic supply chain and enable the reliable growth of domestic industries for fluorinated products.MHI received this order in recognition of its long track record in the production of chemical plants and because its proposal reflected a wealth of knowledge and know-how in high-performance chemical products. MHI Group will continue to build a presence in the chemical production plant market both, domestically and overseas, as well as working on initiatives and supplying products that meet the needs of the current era and society to contribute to the development of global industries and the building of a sustainable society.About Mexichem Fluor, S.A.de C.V. (Koura)Orbia's Fluorinated Solutions business Koura is a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts that play a fundamental role in enhancing everyday lives and shortening the path to a sustainable, circular economy. Backed by over 35 years of experience, Koura's products are used in a vast range of applications including electric vehicles and energy storage, urban and rural infrastructure, indoor climate management, food and medicine refrigeration and even in treating respiratory conditions through the development of healthy and innovative low-GWP propellants for metered-dose inhalers. Koura has 1,600 employees and 13 manufacturing facilities worldwide, serving 60 countries through a global sales and distribution network.About Mexichem Fluor Japan Ltd.Mexichem Fluor Japan is Koura's Japanese entity, producing and selling fluorinated refrigerants in Japan and other Asia-Pacific nations. For details, see https://ssl.mexichemfluor.co.jp/.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.